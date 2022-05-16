Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 56.1% in April

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 85,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,179 shares of company stock valued at $302,948 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

HZN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

