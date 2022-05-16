Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,464 shares of company stock worth $151,771. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.