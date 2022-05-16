Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,721. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,754,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

