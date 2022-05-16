Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.
NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,721. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.
In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,754,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
