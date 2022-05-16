H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

