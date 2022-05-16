H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

