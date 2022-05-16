H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) received a C$18.00 price objective from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.16. 834,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. Insiders purchased 5,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,520 over the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

