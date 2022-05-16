H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.16. 825,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,973. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

