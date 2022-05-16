H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.16. 834,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,131.93. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Insiders purchased 5,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,520 over the last three months.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

