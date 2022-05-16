Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

