Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
HUBG stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.