HubSpot (HUBS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $700.00 to $500.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $645.00 to $539.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $550.00.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $500.00.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $575.00.

5/6/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $675.00 to $450.00.

4/26/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $750.00 to $700.00.

3/31/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -252.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

