Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

