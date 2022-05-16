Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.22. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.48 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

