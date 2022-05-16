Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 166,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HUSN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Hudson Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.