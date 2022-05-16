Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

