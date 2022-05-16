Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.