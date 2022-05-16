Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

