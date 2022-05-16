Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.