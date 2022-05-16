Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,252,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRNNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

HRNNF stock remained flat at $$26.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

