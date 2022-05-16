iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock remained flat at $$45.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.