ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.52. 599,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,381. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.38.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

