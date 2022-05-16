IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.