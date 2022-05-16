IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDBA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

