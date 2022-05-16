IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

