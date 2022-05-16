Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,761. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $350.64.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 28.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
