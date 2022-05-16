Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,761. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $350.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 28.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.