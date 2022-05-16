Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $5.03 on Monday. Immuneering has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,900 shares of company stock worth $73,621 over the last ninety days.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

