Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Insider Acquires $17,850.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) insider Andreas Muehler acquired 3,500 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andreas Muehler also recently made the following trade(s):
Immunic stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99.
IMUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
