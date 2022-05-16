Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

