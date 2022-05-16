ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $40.19 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $80.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $92.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.64 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $246.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

