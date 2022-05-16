Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Financial Comparison

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 2.76 N/A N/A N/A Euroseas $93.89 million 1.83 $42.96 million $5.94 3.96

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 45.67% 81.90% 30.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Euroseas has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Euroseas beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

