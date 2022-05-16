Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. 1,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

