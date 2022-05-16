Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €25.50 ($26.84) price objective on the stock.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.21) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.16) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

