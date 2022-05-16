Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.16) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

IDEXY opened at $10.67 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

