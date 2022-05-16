Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in April

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 923,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

