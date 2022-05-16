Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

INFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

