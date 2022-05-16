Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,079. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingredion by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

