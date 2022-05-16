InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

