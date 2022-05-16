InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.
INM opened at $0.83 on Monday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
INM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
