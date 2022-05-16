InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

INM opened at $0.83 on Monday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

INM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

