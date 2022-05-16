InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $18,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $3,709,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

