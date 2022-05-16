InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Get InnovAge alerts:

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $3,709,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.