Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS IVREF traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

