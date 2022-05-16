Insider Buying: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 106,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

