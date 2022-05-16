Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Purchases 4,478 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($27.53) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($123,281.64).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($27.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,505.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,838.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,196.80 ($27.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($45.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.37) to GBX 2,630 ($32.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($42.68) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.44).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

