Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Acquires 45,043 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 45,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,086.00 ($62,559.72).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 55,742 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,484.00 ($77,419.44).

On Thursday, April 28th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$40.00 ($27.78).

On Friday, March 11th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,245 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,490.00 ($1,729.17).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 5,732 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,464.00 ($7,961.11).

On Monday, March 7th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 104,968 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,525.76 ($169,115.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

