Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMBC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $397.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

