Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMBC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

