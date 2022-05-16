Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AMBC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
