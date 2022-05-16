Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.44 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.49.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
