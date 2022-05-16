Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.44 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.