Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BW stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $3,562,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 307,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.