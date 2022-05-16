Insider Buying: Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,055.23).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($193,449.18).

Shares of LON:BAR opened at GBX 69.70 ($0.86) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

