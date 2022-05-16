Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director William John Cox purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.09 per share, with a total value of C$127,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$646,399.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

