Insider Buying: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,900 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $533,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,351,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 6,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,001. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

