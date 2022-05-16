Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($15.53) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.41).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMIS Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($183.08).

On Monday, March 14th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($179.02).

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,303.31 ($16.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £825.14 million and a PE ratio of 28.42. EMIS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,538 ($18.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,296.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

About EMIS Group (Get Rating)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.